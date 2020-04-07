Kogi gov. appoints Acting Heads of tertiary institutions

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

KOGI State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Tuesday, appointed Acting Heads for tertiary institutions which were suspended some months ago. He approved the appointment of Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche as the acting Vice Chancellor, Prince Abubakar Audu Unversity, Anyigba.

In the same vein, he appointed Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman as the Acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The Governor akso approved the appointment of Prof. Isa Adagiri Yahaya as the Acting Chief Medical Director, Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

The appointments were announced in two separate statements by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Arike Ayoade, All the appointments take immediate effect.

Professor Tenuche, two-time Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, replaces Professor Mohammed S. Abdulkadir, who has been asked to proceed on terminal leave.

Dr. Usman Ogbo on the other hand, replaces Professor Muhammed Atureta, whom, the statement said, has been relieved of his appointment.

Prof.Professor replaces the former CMD of the Specialist Hospital, Dr Ahmed Attah.

The Governor thanked the relieved appointees for serving the state and wished them well in their future endeavours