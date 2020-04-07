Kogi gov. appoints Acting Heads of tertiary institutions

Kogi gov. appoints Acting Heads of tertiary institutions

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 7:33 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

KOGI State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Tuesday, appointed Acting Heads for tertiary institutions which were suspended some months ago. He approved the appointment of Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche as the acting Vice Chancellor, Prince Abubakar Audu Unversity, Anyigba.

In the same vein, he appointed Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman as the Acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The Governor akso approved the appointment of Prof. Isa Adagiri Yahaya as the Acting Chief Medical Director, Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

The appointments were announced in two separate statements by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Arike Ayoade, All the appointments take immediate effect.

Professor Tenuche, two-time Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, replaces Professor Mohammed S. Abdulkadir, who has been asked to proceed on terminal leave.

Dr. Usman Ogbo on the other hand, replaces Professor Muhammed Atureta, whom, the statement said, has been relieved of his appointment.

Prof.Professor replaces the former CMD of the Specialist Hospital, Dr Ahmed Attah. 

The Governor thanked the relieved appointees for serving the state and wished them well in their future endeavours

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    COVID-19: Customs boss approves release of items worth N3.2bn
    22 mins ago

    Professor Augustine Nwaneri Njoku-Obi and A Time Similar to This
    2 hours ago

    Alleged illegal flight: Wike orders arrest, probe of Pilots
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: New York records largest single-day death of 731
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown order: 2 Pastors arraigned for holding service
    3 hours ago

    Combined troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram, ISWAP -DHQ
    3 hours ago

    We should not go back to business as usual after COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Lockdown: Wike suspends 2 LG bosses, inaugurates palliatives’ committee