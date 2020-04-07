Kwara Govt to sanction Consultant over COVID-19 patient’s treatment 

The Kwara Government says it will exercise full sanction on the Professor who aided the treatment of the deceased Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made this known in Ilorin on Tuesday Ilorin while briefing newsmen on the two confirmed cases in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday.

AbdulRazaq explained that the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 is now tracing no fewer than 75 persons who may have contacted the confirmed cases.

The governor also demanded the suspension of Prof. Kazeem Salami, who aided the treatment of the deceased without revealing the travel history of the patient before his death.

He expressed his administration’s disappointment at the breach of trust that played out in the UITH case.

“Without prejudice to the internal investigation by UITH, we demand immediate suspension of Prof. Kazeem Salami and every other official of UITH whose professional misconducts brought us down this path pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.

“Yesterday evening, April 6, we received the official report from the NCDC of samples earlier taken to the Ibadan test centre.

“The test confirmed that Kwara State now has two cases of COVID-19. The first is the wife of a man who recently returned from UK.

“The second case is a diabetic patient who also had a travel history to the UK. He came into the country on March 18.

“He has since gone into self-isolation with his wife. Following reasonable suspicion, sample was taken from him and he has now been confirmed positive.

“Our job is cut out for us and we are definitely not dropping the ball. Contact tracing by the Rapid Response Team of the medical advisory committee has so far netted 75 persons who have had contacts with the cases and the suspected case at UITH.

“Fellow Kwarans, this is a trying moment for the whole of mankind. But we are definitely not helpless or without reasonable preparation in Kwara State.

“We are also blessed with committed professionals who are up to the task and willing to stand up and be counted at this time — while also taking all precautions,” the governor said.

He described COVID-19 as “a global pandemic”, adding that contracting it is neither a death sentence nor or an indication of guilt.

The governor urged Kwarans to avoid crowded space, isolate themselves, and call helplines if they have just returned from places of interest in the last three weeks.

AbdulRazaq said his government was extending the ongoing fumigation exercise to places of interest, including the relevant locations in Offa and Ilorin, where contamination may have occurred as a result of this infectious disease.

“Notwithstanding our preparation, we are not ashamed to say that Kwara State will be glad to get all the help it can receive at this moment.

“We commend everyone who has been doing so much in this regard and we call for more,” he said. (NAN)