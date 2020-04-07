LUTH admits 4 COVID-19 patients – CMAC

Few hours after the inauguration of a 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, says it has admitted four patients with the virus.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, they are three adults and one child.

“They are part of those already confirmed, but staying at home.

“Now they are under admission.

“They are stable and doing very well,” Adeyemo said.

The 60-bed isolation centre for Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients was inaugurated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health.