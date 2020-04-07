Man, 23, commits suicide in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the world battles high fatality rate of the Covid-19 pandemic, tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday in the Angwa Tiv area of the Kogi State capital, Lokoja when Bayo, a 23-year-old-man committed suicide.

Bayo did not drop a suicide note nor did he betray any emotion about his pkans. A source who resides on an adjacent street, claimed he sighted the deceased going about his chores in the area the previous day.

The deceased, it was gathered, was engaged in managing a thrift business, which a source said could be responsible for his death.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said that Bayo took his own life by drinking Sniper, a popular insecticide.

The deceased, who hailed from Ogori in the Ogori-Magongo area of Kogi Central, was said to have graduated from the Kogi State Polytechnic about two years ago.

He was said to have started the thrift business after failed efforts to secure paid employment.

Another source described his death as “not ordinarily,” adding that the deceased was too gentle to have done anything untoward.

His death plunged the neighborhood into mourning and left people speculating about the motive behind the ignoble act.