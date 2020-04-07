PR: Modion Communications wins Africa’s most coveted prize

Modion Communications, a Public Relations firm, has won The Sabre Awards 2020, Africa’s most coveted prize in Public Relations. Two of the PR agency’s campaigns were adjudged continental best!

Modion joined 16 other PR agencies across Africa awarded 35 Diamond and Gold trophies in the 2020 African SABRE Awards competition, which had 150 entries from agencies across Africa.

Its 2019 #SeeFinish teaser campaign for Leadway Assurance Company Limited was adjudged the winner for THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN BRAND-BUILDING. This category featured competitive entries from Nigeria’s LSF| PR’s Darling X LFW19 campaign and Ogilvy Africa’s Wings To Fly campaign for Equity Group PLC of Kenya, both of which received the Sabre Certificate of Excellence.

The 2019 multi-layer crisis management strategy for Gokada, Nigeria’s leading mobility firm, tagged #Gokada2.0, was the agency’s second entry for the competition. The campaign emerged winner of THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT category, beating leading agencies from Kenya and Ghana.

Kenya’s Levanter Africa & 5ive Africa’s joint entry, “Impact Report: From Promise To Reality” for M-KOPA Solar and Ghana’s Touchpoint Magna Carta campaign for MTN GHANA received the Sabre Certificate of Excellence for the category.

According to Odion Aleobua, the Chief Executive Officer of Modion, “I am proud to receive the news of the Sabre Awards, Africa’s most respected prize for public relations performance. It is even more satisfying that in our first attempt at contesting at the Sabre Awards, all our two entries, of the 150 entries submitted across Africa, topped their respective categories. Both incredible outcomes are an indication of our superior strategic and creative capabilities.

“In just five years of establishing the agency, Modion Communications is already on its way to actualising its vision of African dominance. I thank Leadway Assurance and Gokada for the opportunities to demonstrate our ingenuity.”

Mr. Yomi Badejo Okusanya, the President of African Public Relations Association (APRA) said: “The Sabre Awards Africa is in line with one of our cardinal goals of mainstreaming Africa into global public relations practice and reckoning. By our arrangement, winning entries from Africa automatically qualify for the SABRE Awards Europe. So there is still the possibility of even more glory on the way.”

Also, Paul Holmes, chair of the SABRE jury said: “The theme of ‘Africa Rising’ has come to the fore in recent years, and nowhere is it more true than in the public relations world, where the quantity of work has been increasing, and the quality has been improving for the past few years. What we saw this year was a really encouraging blend of winning campaigns by multinationals and local agencies, not only in South Africa but across the region.”