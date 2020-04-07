Sex workers groan over COVID-19 lockdown in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Sex workers in many parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, are groaning over temporary shutdown of beer parlours, clubs, hotels and brothels in the oil city in obedience to Governor Nyesom Wike’s order to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Some of the management of the hotels have put out a notice said that their business premises would be temporarily shut down due to COVID -19 and they will resume after the pandemic.

This magazine investigation revealed that sex workers because of such notices had vacated some brothels along Azikiwe Street, in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Other Brothels around the area still had some sex workers, hanging around but with very low patronage.

Also, some brothels in Port Harcourt Township in Port Harcourt City Local Government Local Area and Rumuodamaya, Rukpokwu all in Obio-Akpor local government area are experiencing very low patronage due to lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.