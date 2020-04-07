SPSP to Ogun Govt: Provide Relief to Avoid Criminality, Civil Disobedience

The Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), Ogun Chapter has urged the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun to as a matter of urgency, include in its strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 human face social supports to the entire citizens to prevent criminalities of any kind.

SPSP in its press statement signed by the Chairman, Sodiq Ola-Raheem in reaction to the ongoing lockdown order identifies the possibilities of people turning to crimes to survive whenever they have no food to eat as pockets of street house robbery have been reported in the recent days especially in Abeokuta.

“It is a critical time. The State Government has to change the sharing modalities and be proactive in its strategy. The palliative materials should be available to all groups in the poor category and fairly distributed. People need succor without delay since majority of the population depend solely on day to day earnings.” the Chairman, Ola Raheem said.

SPSP however, called on the security agencies in its collaborative effort to be conscious to combat hoodlums and street robbery during and after the lockdown.

The call is in line with the objectives of SPSP to prevent crisis situations and promote peaceful coexistence of people at every point in time for development to thrive. It however, added that the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians should assist the state to carry out these responsibilities.

This is believed to be in support of several calls by prominent personalities in the society and the template presently being designed by developed countries to show supports and prevent civil disobedience.

SPSP urged inhabitants of the state to be law abiding, follow prescribed procedures for combating the Coronavirus as being published by the World Health organization and the National Centre for Disease Control.