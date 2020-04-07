UITH Prof. suspended for concealing case of COVID-19

Professor A.K Salami, a senior consultant in University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has been suspended for concealing a case of COVID-19 patient who is now dead.

Kwara State recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the wife of the patient who is now deceased was one of them.

The suspended Consultant was accused of failure to reveal the nature of sickness of the patient, a UK returnee, to other medical personnel of the hospital even as he forced them to treat him.

He was also accused of facilitating the collection of the remains of the patient for burial in contravention of the existing protocols for disposal of the body of COVID-19 patients.

Confirming the suspension n a statement issued by the hospital on Monday evening, David Odaibo, UITH director of administration, said the suspension of the Consultant was approved by the management of the teaching hospital.

He said, “The Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.”

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020,” the statement read in parts.