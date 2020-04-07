UITH Prof. suspended for concealing case of COVID-19

UITH Prof. suspended for concealing case of COVID-19

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 8:43 am


coronavirus

Professor A.K Salami, a senior consultant in University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has been suspended for concealing a case of COVID-19 patient who is now dead.

Kwara State recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the wife of the patient who is now deceased was one of them.

The suspended Consultant was accused of failure to reveal the nature of sickness of the  patient, a UK returnee,  to other medical personnel of the hospital even as he forced them to treat him.

He was also accused of facilitating the collection of the remains of the patient for burial in contravention of the existing protocols for disposal of the body of COVID-19 patients.

Confirming the suspension n a statement issued by the hospital on Monday evening, David Odaibo, UITH director of administration, said the suspension of the Consultant was approved by the management of the teaching hospital.

He said, “The Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.”

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020,” the statement read in parts.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Covid-19: Work from home order continues in Kogi
    49 mins ago

    PR: Modion Communications wins Africa’s most coveted prize
    6 hours ago

    When Religion And Its Protagonists Beggar Belief
    7 hours ago

    Ogun Muslims declare three days fasting over COVID-19
    7 hours ago

    SPSP to Ogun Govt: Provide Relief to Avoid Criminality, Civil Disobedience
    7 hours ago

    New Book on Nigeria’s Healing Plants May Tickle Antidote for COVID-19
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria records 6 new cases of COVID-19, total now 238
    11 hours ago

    Anxiety as Ogun records 2 new cases of COVID-19