COVID-19: 67 returnees from Ivory Coast arrive Nigeria

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 5:56 pm


The bus that conveyed 67 Nigerian returnees from Ivory Coast on arrival at Seme Border, Lagos State on Wednesday.

The much awaited 67 Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast on Wednesday arrived at Seme Border Post in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN)  reports that most of the passengers in the bus were women, children and few men.

Officials from Lagos State Ministry of Health arrived Seme border post around 4:00p.m on Wednesday in three Toyota Coaster buses and took the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry for tests and quarantine.

The Nigerians, who left Ivory Coast on Sunday, were delayed on their way because of the border closures in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was gathered.

An official of Nigeria Immigration Service in Seme who did not want his name mentioned, said they had earlier informed the Lagos State Government of their arrival.

He said that most of the returnees were from Ejigbo in Osun, resident in Ivory Coast, but decided to come back to Nigeria when the COVID-19 pandemic  broke out in the country.

NAN reports that 17 out of 127 Nigerians who returned to Osun from Ivory Coast penultimate week tested positive.

Cote d’Ivoire has 345 cases of Coronavirus.

