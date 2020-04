On Wednesday, 8 April, the Health minister, Osagie Ehanire, received a 15-member Chinese medical team, invited by the Nigerian government, in Abuja.

They arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport this afternoon.

According to a report by TVC, the team landed with 16-ton of test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.