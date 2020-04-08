Covid-19: Doctor’s death in Katsina causes panic in Kogi

There was palpable panic on Wednesday in Kogi when the news of the death of a medical doctor in Katsina who was an indigene of the state filtered into the state.

It was rumoured that the victim had a stop over in Okene for two weeks before proceeding to Katsina where he eventually passed on after testing positive to Covid-19.

However, the state commissioner for health, Dr Saka Haruna denied the claim, saying that the victim did not stop over in Okene as being rumoured.

“There is a rumour making the rounds that one of our brothers from Kogi Central (a Doctor) who died in Katsina State, and was later confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 had visited Kogi State en route Katsina (24/03/2020) from Lagos”, the Commissioner said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him “our independent investigation has revealed that this isn’t true. According to the deceased’s wife, brother and two other close family members, the deceased returned to Katsina from Lagos by air and did not pass through Kogi State. He last visited Kogi State in February, 2020. We advise the general public to remain calm as we remain on high alert and at the top of every development in the State as it concerns Covid-19.”

“We pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and admit our dearly loved brother into Aljannah firdaus.”

The Commissioner assured the people of Katsina of the readiness of Kogi state in helping to trace all contacts by linking with the deceased family

“We also wish to assure the Government and good people of Katsina State that we stand with them in this trying time. The Hon. Commissioner for Health, Katsina state is a friend and a thorough professional, and we have no doubt in his ability to stem the tide. On our own, we will offer every assistance to the State by liaising with the deceased family to help in tracing all known contacts.” Haruna stated.

The death medical doctor is the second indigene of Kogi State to die from Covid-19.

A retired top official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Engineer Suleman Achimugu who was the first person to die from Covid-19 in Nigeria was also from the State.