COVID-19: Katsina Govt. lifts suspension on Friday prayers

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 11:52 am


File: Some Muslims faithfull at a prayer ground

The Katsina State Government has lifted suspension on Friday congregational prayer with immediate effect.

The lifting of the suspension was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, in a statement made on Tuesday in Katsina.
“Following a meeting held today between the Katsina state government, religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agents to review some measures taken by the government to prevent spread of covid-19 in the state.
“The Executive Governor has directed that the suspension of Friday prayers be lifted with immediate effect; however, the prayers will be conducted under some stipulated health and security guidelines.
“The Jumu’at Imams should, however, avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within the shortest period.
“People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease,” he said.
