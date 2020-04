Babatunde Gbadamosi, former gubernatorial candidate and Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, can now sleep easy. Reason: Lagos State Government has withdrawn charges against them.

The two were dragged to Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a crowded birthday party in Amen Estate at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Their acts violated the government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of coronavirus.