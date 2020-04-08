COVID-19: Police advise Offa communities to respect stay-at-home order

COVID-19: Police advise Offa communities to respect stay-at-home order

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:45 am


Police:

The police in Kwara have advised inhabitants of Offa communities to adhere to the state government’s stay-at-home order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dsp. Ajayi Okasanmi, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday.

Okasanmi said that in accordance with the total lockdown order of Offa communities by the state government, “all vehicles, motorcycles – both private and commercial -are to stay off the roads in the affected areas.”

He said that markets, eateries, and banks “are to remain shut from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020”, as part of concerted efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“People of Offa communities are not to be seen on the streets and are, therefore, advised to stay at home as sufficient number of police personnel and other security agencies has been deployed to ensure strict compliance with the order until relaxed by the state government

“Deriving from the two COVID-19 cases reported in the state and in an effort to stem its spread, the state government has ordered a total lockdown of Offa communities by 6 p.m. of Wednesday 8th April, 2020

“The warning by the police was handed down a few hours after the state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi announced the total lockdown of Offa communities as part of moves by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” said the PPRO.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 seconds ago

    Why Nasarawa LGs didn’t pay March salaries in full – Gov. Sule
    8 mins ago

    Russia’s coronavirus cases increase by another 1,000
    22 mins ago

    KWASU: Professors at ‘war’ over new Vice Chancellor
    40 mins ago

    Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu: Extending The Walls Of Christ Embassy For Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
    59 mins ago

    Covid-19’s long survival on cloth, paper and how to handle them
    2 hours ago

    Covid19: Rivers Court Remands 10 Carveton Helicopters’ Passengers
    2 hours ago

    How medical doctor died of coronavirus in Daura – Gov. Masari
    3 hours ago

    Our spirituality and the coronavirus test