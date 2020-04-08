Man slumps, dies in Warri market

Man slumps, dies in Warri market

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:53 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

The Police Command in Delta, on Wednesday confirmed the death of a middle-aged man in Igbudu Market in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident said that the deceased slumped and died on Tuesday in the market in the popular Warri-Sapele Road.

“I am very much aware. In fact, my Area Commander in Warri was there on visiting when the man bought something at the market, slumped and died,” Inuwa said.

A reliable source in the market who pleaded anonymity said that the unidentified man had gone to Igbudu market to purchase some food items.

“The deceased had finished buying foodstuffs when he suddenly slumped and died.

“A polythene bag containing some food items like tomatoes, pepper, onions and others was found beside bis corpse,” he said.

According to the source, the remains of the deceased has been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.

