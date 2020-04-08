NECO debunks postponement of 2020 BECE, SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has not postponed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sani this was contrary to the news trending on social media purporting the shift in the 2020 BECE and SSCE.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining examination, neither is the council contemplating such for now.

“The general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the Council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the country and will make official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.’’ Sani said.