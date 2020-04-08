NECO debunks postponement of 2020 BECE, SSCE

NECO debunks postponement of 2020 BECE, SSCE

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:47 pm


The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has not postponed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sani this was contrary to the news trending on social media purporting the shift in the 2020 BECE and SSCE.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining examination, neither is the council contemplating such for now.

“The general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the Council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the country and will make official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.’’ Sani said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    COVID-19: 67 returnees from Ivory Coast arrive Nigeria
    25 mins ago

    36 arraigned in Lagos for flouting social distancing directive
    43 mins ago

    ‘Naira Marley’ fans storm court as Lagos drops case
    56 mins ago

    COVID-19: Police arraign 6 for flouting lockdown order in Osun
    Lawan 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Lawan urges equity in sharing of stimulus package
    1 hour ago

    Man slumps, dies in Warri market
    3 hours ago

    Imagine a world without people
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19/Lockdown: Lagos drops charges against Gbadamosi, Naira Marley