Photo: Accountant General’s Office on Fire, Abuja

Photo: Accountant General’s Office on Fire, Abuja

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 11:26 am


 

Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja on fire!

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Ramaphosa punishes Minister for violating lockdown order
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Katsina Govt. lifts suspension on Friday prayers
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 cases top 10,000 in Africa
    2 hours ago

    Why Nasarawa LGs didn’t pay March salaries in full – Gov. Sule
    2 hours ago

    Russia’s coronavirus cases increase by another 1,000
    2 hours ago

    KWASU: Professors at ‘war’ over new Vice Chancellor
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Police advise Offa communities to respect stay-at-home order
    2 hours ago

    Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu: Extending The Walls Of Christ Embassy For Pastor Chris Oyakhilome