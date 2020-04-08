Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu: Extending The Walls Of Christ Embassy For Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Who is Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, and how has she been a vital part of the growth of the Christ Embassy Church?

When Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu speaks, she blesses the congregation with her powerful prayers and uplifting messages. She creates an atmosphere where all who listen are empowered to achieve great things. Her dedication to the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is exemplary.

There are many churches and composite units of the LoveWorld Nation that make it a vbrant foundation of Christian life and living. For the teachings of the Man of God, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, to reach all four corners of the globe, there are many dedicated ministers living and activating God’s Word for millions of believers. Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu is someone who has strengthened and reinforced the walls of Christ Embassy Church.

Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu speaking to the global community

Ministry without borders

Pastor YemisiKudehinbuhas simultaneously expanded the reach of Christ Embassy Church whilst edifying its core. As the Esteemed Zonal Pastor for Christ Embassy Lagos Virtual Zone (CELVZ), she has impacted her community in Lagos and beyond. Her sermons are always relevant and timely reminding us of our purpose and how it is aligned with the purpose that God has planned for us.

Her purpose was not always clear to her as the salvation testimony of Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu narrates. As a pharmacy student at Lagos University, she wanted to be seen in the right crowd. By avoiding the Christian preacher on campus, she forged a path of her own.

The path of Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu

Her beauty and her charismatic personality gave her a modeling contract and access to the right parties. However, on January 26th, 1991, the Holy Ghost drew her to a birthday party that would transform her life. At that select gathering, she decided to give her life to Jesus Christ and recite the salvation prayer. A calm relaxed aura came over her, and her love for Jesus Christ has remained unwavering ever since.

Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu’s tireless work for Christ Embassy has harvested many souls for Christ, and her encouraging sermons mean these individuals go on to reach their potential. She is an example of a person who was on a path to achieve good things in life but found even greater success when she dedicated her life to the work of the Ministry.

She is the living embodiment of the sermons she delivers on the messages of salvation as described by the Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

A virtual, cyber church is an effective way of evangelizing the world. When you tune in to take part in the services she leads, something moves you as she speaks. Pastor Yemisi is a dynamic orator.

Taking the messages of Pastor Chris into the virtual zone.

As she is the Zonal Pastor for this vital component of Christ Embassy, her thoughts are heard and seen by millions of followers around the globe. Her inspired leadershipand her messages enhance the virtual experience of going to Church.

When she asks, “Were you in Church today?” she reminds us that it is important to know who you are in Christ and what you’re made of. Her messages give you time and space to acknowledge who you are as a Christian. She urges the brethren to make confessions and make declarations because that declaration becomes your reality. The Virtual Church brings you into fellowship with Christ so you can receive the Holy Spirit.

Worship Wednesday is an inspiring midweek service lead by Pastor Yemisi

Through the oratory of Pastor Yemisi, we feel that there is power for us who believe. She skillfully reminds us that when we are born again, we received something supernatural, something cleansing, something man cannot explain. You receive the very Life of God. Worship Wednesday is a wonderful service where you can hear her words of wisdom and enjoy some of the finest Gospel ministers’ worship songs.

She takes the message of the Man of God, Pastor Chris, and encourages her community to live like someone that received the name of Jesus. When you are born again, you receive eternal life, and that’s the life that you have inside of you. Her empowering sermons encourage you to take charge of the information in your mind. When she addresses the congregation, you feel there’s nothing to fear or worry about. All things are working for your good.

She advocates for the messages that Pastor Chris teaches because our Man of God points you to the Word. Through online, virtual ministry, Pastor Yemisi brings you to the Kingdom of God and provides you with an understanding of the Word, wherever you are in the world.