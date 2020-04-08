Wike: I’m ready to testify against Caverton Helicopter’s Pilots

…Confirms discharge of first index case in Rivers

Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday declared that he is willing to set aside his immunity to testify against persons who violate the state’s border closure regulations aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the office of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, following the arrest of two pilots of Carveton Helicopters who illegally transported expatriates to the State, Governor Wike said that the protection of Rivers people is an important assignment that must be executed with the seriousness it deserves.

He said: “I am willing to drop my immunity as a governor as far as this case is concerned . I am ready to be a prosecution witness. “

He charged the Police to prosecute the matter to its logical conclusion to serve as deterrent to those interested in violating the regulations of the state regarding the fight against coronavirus.

He said: “I want to say this is a serious matter to us and Police should handle it seriously. That’s why I am here at the state command to show the seriousness of this issue.

“Nobody says that you can’t go to any state but now we are in a war situation. This Covid-19 is even worse than a conventional war. We want to know who are those people you brought in, so that we have to trace them to know their identity and status. Luckily we have seen the pilot and the Co-pilot. They will assist the police to assist in identifying them”.

Governor Wike reiterated that though the State Government has no power to close airports, it has the right to check those coming into the state in order to ascertain their status.

“I have always said that we need the support of everybody. Nobody knows the status of those coming into Port Harcourt. Nobody knows whether they are positive or negative. I have said before that I don’t have right to close the airport. But I have the right of saying don’t enter my state because we want to know your status,” he said.

He wondered why Carveton Helicopters decided to cut corners when the State Government outlined the procedure for flying expatriates from Lagos into State.

He said: ” The company wrote to us about bringing people which I forwarded to Commissioner of Police to perform security checks and the health officials to perform their duties before allowing them to come in. That is for those performing essential duties. But they decided to violate the regulations.”

Governor Wike said that his administration is duty-bound to protect Rivers people from coronavirus.

He confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the state. He said the person is 62years old and recently returned from United Kingdom and entered the State through Lagos.

Governor Wike also confirmed that the index case of the state has been discharged from the treatment/isolation centre in Eleme.

He said: “The positive index case of the virus we had, by the grace of God has been discharged. What we have now is another case of a 62 years old person who came in from UK and landed in Lagos and then moved to Port Harcourt.”

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura said that the command arrested the pilot and co-pilot of Carveton Helicopters who ferried unknown passengers to the State. He said that the pilots violated the regulations regarding the safety of the state.

He said: “Recall that when this coronavirus issues started, there was ban of local flight from coming into the State. Since that time we have been monitoring the activities of these private airlines.

“To our surprise, we received an intelligence report that an aircraft has landed at the Airforce base and that it was carrying some passengers. We have apprehended the Pilot and the Co-pilot by the NAF commander that’s why they alerted the chief executive Governor of the state who had given an order that on no account should any aircraft land on Rivers State without clearance.