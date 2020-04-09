5 dead, 4 injured in Kano accident

Thursday, April 9, 2020 3:04 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

Five persons were confirmed dead while four others sustained injuries on Wednesday night in an accident along Rano road in  Dan Hassan Kura Local Government area in Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

According to him, the accident occurred at about 8:49 p.m. when the two vehicles had head-on collision.

“The Haice bus with registration number XA 218 TWY and a tricycle without registration number, all commercial, were  coming from the opposite directions,’’ he said.

Saidu attributed the accident, which involved nine persons, to violation of speed limit.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 09:50 p.m.

“The victims were evacuated to Kura General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed five dead, while the remaining four victims are currently receiving treatment,’’ he said.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road. (NAN)

