COVID-19: Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi State tests negative

Bauchi State Government says Gov. Bala Mohammed, who tested positive to coronavirus on March 24, has now tested negative.

Mr Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the Governor, in a statement issued on Thursday in Bauchi, said that the governor has been discharged.

He urged residents of the state to maintain social distancing and remain highly hygienic at all times.

“All praise be to Allah, Who by His Grace has returned the Second Test of His Excellency negative.

“The governor wishes to thank the people of Bauchi State for their prayers and support throughout his period of isolation and treatment; he equally appreciates the show of love and compassion from all Nigerians.

“Now that the governor has been discharged, the best way our people will display their appreciation is to observe the rules of social distancing, wash their hands with soap or use hand sanitisers,” he said.

Gidado called on the people of the state to strictly adhere to the closure of borders by cooperating with security agencies and medical personnel to ensure compliance.

“It is equally imperative to remind residents to continue to pray for a coronavirus free Bauchi State and Nigeria.

“Residents, especially those in the state capital, are enjoined to remain calm and not to engage in any frenzy celebrations that will culminate in overcrowding and expose others to infection.

“The governor is also aware that the people may want to come and felicitate with him. However, this will lead to overcrowding and will violate social distancing.

“Gov. Mohammed, therefore, requests that you stay at home to pray for him, pray for the state and the country,” Gidado said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Mohammad tested positive to coronavirus on March 24, after which he went on self isolation. (NAN)