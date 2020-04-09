COVID-19: Gov. Umahi permits church services on Easter

COVID-19: Gov. Umahi permits church services on Easter

Thursday, April 9, 2020 3:10 pm


Governor David Umahi:

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has permitted that church services be held on Easter Sunday between 8 a.m and 12 p.m.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the state government had restricted church worships and other social gatherings as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed by Rev.Fr Abraham Nwali, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi chapter, urging worshippers to comply with the directive.

Nwali, who is also the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Religion and Welfare Matters in the statement, urged worshippers to comply with the policy on social distancing.

“They must observe sanitary laws which include usage of sanitisers and hand-washing.

“Every church must conclude activities on or before 12 p.m and worshippers should return to their various homes immediately,” the statement read.

He urged worshipers not to stay beyond the stipulated time in their churches as defaulters would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Let us use this window of grace to celebrate Jesus while remaining law abiding,” the statement read further.

