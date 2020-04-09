Covid-19: Kogi reviews ban on religious gatherings

Covid-19: Kogi reviews ban on religious gatherings

Thursday, April 9, 2020 10:49 am


Gov Yahaya Bello


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has lifted the ban it earlier placed on religious gatherings in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. This was disclosed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo at a briefing on Thursday.

Fanwo said Governor Yahaya Bello has directed that the ban on religious congregations be lifted with immediate effect to allow religious bodies have their normal worship and services.

Following the development, the state’s Covid-19 Squadron Committee in a statement urged religious leaders to put in place the following preventive measures:

1. Sanitizers should be provided for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and Mosques.
2. Sitting arrangements in Mosques and Churches should be done to ensure social distancing.
3. We also urge Churches and Mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

The Committee also urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the quick end of the pandemic.

