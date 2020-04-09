COVID-19: NCDC begins screening of 67 Nigerian returnees

COVID-19: NCDC begins screening of 67 Nigerian returnees

Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:47 pm


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday began screening of 67 Nigerian returnees who were placed in isolation by the Lagos State Government in two hotels in Badagry.

An official of the COVID-19 Task Force in Badagry, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that series of tests were being conducted on the returnees.

“They are many, so the screening exercise is not that easy. They are now isolated in two hotels for easy access.

“Officials of NCDC, WHO and Ministry of Health officials in Badagry are busy attending to them,” the source said.

NAN Correspondent, who visited one of the hotels designated for isolation, observed that policemen were manning the gate preventing people from entering.

NAN also reports that the 67 returnees from Ivory Coast had arrived Seme Border Post on Wednesday in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, had in a statement, said that the service officials received the 67 returnees.

It said that after thorough profiling, they were handed them over to the Lagos State Government.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    NNPC Assures of Availability of Petroleum Products at Easter
    22 mins ago

    World Bank foresees Sub-Sahara Africa’s 1st recession in 25 years
    29 mins ago

    Lagos launches COVID-19 website
    37 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi State tests negative
    49 mins ago

    Get ready to inflict final defeat on insurgents, Buratai tells troops
    57 mins ago

    Caverton’s Pilots: Aviation Unions slam, threaten Wike
    1 hour ago

    Wike relaxes restrictions for Easter celebrations, others
    1 hour ago

    How second patient of COVID-19 in Delta died – Gov Okowa