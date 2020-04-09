Covid:19: FG grants amnesty to 2600 prisoners

As part of the fight against coronavirus, the Federal Government has granted amnesty to 2,600 inmates of Custodial Centres across the country.

This was revealed on Thursday 9 April 2920 by Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior at a press conference at the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Abuja.

At least, 70 prisoners, according to Aregbesola, , would be processed and released later today. That is “those who are serving various terms for crimes against the society.”