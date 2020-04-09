Covid:19: FG grants amnesty to 2600 prisoners

Covid:19: FG grants amnesty to 2600 prisoners

Thursday, April 9, 2020 12:51 pm


Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

As part of the fight against coronavirus, the Federal Government has granted amnesty to 2,600 inmates of Custodial Centres across the country. 

This was revealed on Thursday 9 April 2920 by Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior at a press conference at the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Abuja.

At least, 70 prisoners, according to Aregbesola, , would be processed and released later today. That is “those who are serving various terms for crimes against the society.”

