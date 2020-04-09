FG appoints VC, Registrar for Agric Varsity, Zuru

FG appoints VC, Registrar for Agric Varsity, Zuru

Thursday, April 9, 2020 2:56 pm


Alhaji Adamu Adamu: Education minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Musa Ahmed as Vice Chancellor of the newly-established University of Agriculture, Zuru in Kebbi State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, said Yusuf Bazata, from Kebbi, had also been appointed as the Registrar of the university.

The ministry’s Director of Information, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, in a statement, quoted Nanono as saying that Ahmed was, until his appointment, a professor in the Department of Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to him, the new vice chancellor is also a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources and Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri, among others.

Nanono also disclosed that the don, who hails from Borno, had over 36 published works to his credit.

The minister expressed the hope that new vice chancellor’s legacies would impact positively on the institution.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Covid-19/Easter: “Worship from your homes,” IGP tells Christians
    22 mins ago

    Nigeria, Chad vow to sustain battle against Boko Haram
    30 mins ago

    N345m debt: Court urged to wind up CNS Marine Nigeria Limited
    36 mins ago

    France orders Google to negotiate payments for news site previews
    46 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 3 foreigners, 4 others
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus crisis could plunge 500m people into poverty – Oxfam
    1 hour ago

    Throwback: That Professor Ambrose Alli’s pardon
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Umahi permits church services on Easter