FG appoints VC, Registrar for Agric Varsity, Zuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Musa Ahmed as Vice Chancellor of the newly-established University of Agriculture, Zuru in Kebbi State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, said Yusuf Bazata, from Kebbi, had also been appointed as the Registrar of the university.

The ministry’s Director of Information, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, in a statement, quoted Nanono as saying that Ahmed was, until his appointment, a professor in the Department of Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to him, the new vice chancellor is also a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources and Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri, among others.

Nanono also disclosed that the don, who hails from Borno, had over 36 published works to his credit.

The minister expressed the hope that new vice chancellor’s legacies would impact positively on the institution.