Health workers in Kwara protest over poor working condition

The National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Kwara General Hospital branch, has embarked on protest over poor working condition for members in the state.

Alhaji Shehu Aliu, the Kwara Chairman of NANNM, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin that they were working under risky conditions and environment.

He said that the association had written to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the general hospital and its management drawing attention to its grievances.

He however expressed optimism that the issues would be resolved in no time.

Ms Funke Alo, the NANNM Auditor also told NAN during the protest that designated pickup points for workers on duty are few, which was also a challenge.

”This makes workers go through stress before reaching the pickup points to get transportation to work during this COVID-19 lockdown,’” Alo said.

She said that the state government and hospital management were yet to reply their letter which contain the reason for the protest and risk involved in their work.

”Various health workers who took part in the protest said they will not resume work until the issues are addressed,” she said.

The auditor urged the state government to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for them in the accident and emergency units and other units to help serve patients efficiently.

She said that nurses and midwives now work between 10 and 14 hours without provision of food or allowances as provided for other health workers.

Reacting to the allegation, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, Director Public Health, Kwara Ministry of Health, told NAN that he was not aware of the protest at the general hospital.

Fakayode, however, said he would get across to the CMD of the hospital to resolve the issues.