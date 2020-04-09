How second patient of COVID-19 in Delta died – Gov Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has confirmed a second case of Coronavirus incident in the state, saying that the patient died soon after presenting self at isolation centre.

The governor confirmed this on Thursday on his verified Facebook page.

He said that investigation revealed that the patient had visited Lagos two weeks ago and that the case was presented late to the facility.

Okowa said though the patient died, contact tracing has begun to stop the spread as quickly as possible.

“I have just been informed of another case of #COVID-19 in Delta State. The individual in question had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos State in the past two weeks.

“The patient, with severe symptoms including difficulty in breathing, presented himself late to one of our hospitals.

“He was given the necessary attention by healthcare professionals.

“Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today,” he said.

The governor explained that in order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, the Delta Government is fast-tracking its contact tracing.

He said this was to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately.

“Again, it is important that as we work to protect the citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of COVID-19 virus, do not keep it from the authorities.

“If you see something; say something.

“I will continue to keep you all informed of any new developments.” Okowa said.