I’m not dead, says Ejigbo LCDA boss 

Thursday, April 9, 2020 8:35 am


Alhaji Monsurudeen Bello

Alhaji Monsurudeen Bello, the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State (LCDA), on Thursday debunked rumor of his death, saying it is a case of mistaken identity.
The LCDA Media Officer, Kunle Oladele, said news report of the death of Chairman of Ejigbo Local Government in Osun, Gbenga Ayegbayo, who died on April 4 after a brief illness, was mistaken for Bello.
“I want to believe that this wasn’t the intention, but Ejigbo LCDA is different from Ejigbo Local Government in Osun.
“I think it is important for people to always get their facts right before peddling rumors that can destabilise the council, the chairman of Ejigbo LCDA is well and alive,” Oladele said in a statement.
He expressed appreciation for the numerous calls, concern and show of love by all well-wishers.
Ejigbo Local Council Development Area is in Lagos State, while Ejigbo Local Government is in the State of Osun.
