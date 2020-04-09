Just in: Obio-Akpor LG boss seals office of Caverton Helicopters in Rivers

Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:12 am


The sealed office of Caverton Helicopters in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
In a swift compliance to the directive of  Governor Nyesom Wike, the Chairman of Obio-Akpor local government Council, Solomon Abel Eke, sealed the office of Caverton Helicopters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, early Thursday morning.
Dagogo Isaac, the Media Aide to the Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Council  posted photographs of the sealed office of the aviation company on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.
According to him, “Obio/Akpor Council Boss Enforces Governor’s Directive, Seals Premises Of Caverton.
“Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon Solomon Abel Eke, in a swift move this morning sealed up the premises of Caverton Helicopters over non compliance with the lock down on the state’s land, sea and air borders.

Governor Wike, had on Wednesday directed all local government chairpersons in Rivers State to seal the offices of Caverton Helicopters in their areas.

The Governor had on Tuesday ordered the arrest and prosecution of two pilots of the company for allegedly flying passengers into Port Harcourt without authorisation.

He also ordered the arrest and prosecution of the 10 passengers flown into the State by the pilots.

The pilots and the passengers were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt which ordered their remand.

The Governor had accused the aviation company of putting the lives of the people of the state in danger by flying passengers into the state in spite of the lockdown order of the state government.

According to Wike, “We shall not welcome businesses or companies  that value their business activities or profit more than or in clear disregard of the lives and health of our people.

“By its actions Caverton Helicopters have  clearly  shown that Rivers lives do not matter to it. It is an enemy of Rivers people and is hereby declared  persona non grata  in Rivers State.

“With this declaration Calverton Helicopters can only chose to operate in any part of Rivers State at its own risk as Local Government Chairmen have been directed to close their offices and prevent their operations.”

