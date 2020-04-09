No panic over treatment of Covid-19 patients in UBTH – Management

By Jethro lbileke

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has rebutted reports in a national daily that there was panic in the Hospital because of patients receiving care for ailment suspected to be coronavirus in its isolation centre.

The head of Rapid Response Team on Covid-19 disease of the Hospital, Dr. Benson Okwara, made the rebuttal on Thursday, while reacting to the report.

He said that the two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the facility are fast recuperating, following medical care provided by its health personnel.

He added that medical personnel of the Hospital have always give priority to their safety by putting on their face masks and hand gloves.

“One of the patient is almost asymptomatic. Our healthcare workers in medical emergency have always put on their medical face masks and hand gloves.They have also maintained other standard precautions which have been enshrined in UBTH’s care processes,” Okwara stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Medical Advisory committee (CMAC) of UBTH, Prof Casimir Omuemu, said that Hospital has always maintained global best practice in handling cases of Covid-19 disease.

He stressed that members of its Rapid Response team in Covid-19 have so far activated 12 doctors, 33 paramedics and 30 nurses, who are on ground to receive any case and provide guidance.

Omuemu who noted that areas receiving suspected and confirmed cases are already activated with drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE), said that all out-patients clinics remain functional, though activities have scaled downwards to facilitate adequate infection control measures.

He noted that there was need to scale down on non-urgent procedures and surgeries, while allowing all emergency and urgent procedures accessible to patients, adding that all heath care workers have been encouraged to use scrubs and long ward coats appropriately on arrival in the hospital.

“Screening of all patients using infra-red thermometer and relevant history taking to determine the level of risk for Covid-19 infection is being done. House officers have been deployed to identify and interview patients coughing and move them to designed places for appropriate care,” he said.

“This is essential to prevent transmission of the virus to persons outside the hospital. Work clothes including shoes are not allowed to be taken home in view of the changing face of the impact of the pandemic even as new intervention are made available on a daily basis by the hospital management,” Omuemu said.