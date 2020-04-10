Aisha Buhari sends Easter message to Nigerians

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari has felicitated with Nigerians especially Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Mrs Buhari gave her congratulatory message through her social media handle on Friday in Abuja.

” As we celebrate Good Friday and Easter, I am extending my best wishes to Nigerians especially our Christian brothers and sisters.

”It is significant to commemorate Christ’s death and resurrection as a reminder of His virtues of harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity.

”Let us also remember to keep praying for God’s protection and an end to the #COVID-19 pandemic,” she said