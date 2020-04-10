Anxiety as COVID-19 hits President Buhari’s hometown

There is anxiety in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari as three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the town on Friday.
The three new cases are the wife and two children of one Dr Aliyu Yakubu, a medical doctor, who died of COVID-19 in Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital located in the town on 4 April
The late physician, had traveled to Lagos and returned to Daura after which he fell sick and was later confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Katsina State Government had put the family of the deceased and other contacts in isolation following the death of the Kogi born medical doctor.
The State Government had also requested covid-19 test on the immediate family members of the late medical doctor.
The results of the tests which came in on Friday indicated hat the wife and two children of the late medical doctor also tested positive to the pandemic.
Aminu Masari, the Governor of Katsina State who announced the result, said the three positive Covid-19 patients have been taken to an isolation centre at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina where they were being treated.
The Governor said, “Samples of about 23 people were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; three tested positive for COVID-19,” Gov Aminu Masari told newsmen in Katsina.
“We are still taking samples of people suspected to have had contact with the victims; we shall trace anyone that had any contact with the victims. We shall ensure that the pandemic is not spread further,” he said.
“The government, in consultation with the local leadership in Daura, has decided to lockdown Daura Local Government Area completely, beginning from 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 11,” Masari said.
Masari, however, said that the COVID-19 Rapid Response Committee would allow four pharmaceutical outfits and three grain stores to operate, to enable people buy what they might need.
The governor directed security agents to ensure that people complied with the directives, and warned residents against testing government’s seriousness on the matter.
“We want people to cooperate with government so that we can contain the disease. The lockdown may come with some difficulties, but it is very necessary so as to save lives,” Masari said.
