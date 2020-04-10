Anxiety as COVID-19 hits President Buhari’s hometown

There is anxiety in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari as three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the town on Friday.

The three new cases are the wife and two children of one Dr Aliyu Yakubu, a medical doctor, who died of COVID-19 in Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital located in the town on 4 April

The late physician, had traveled to Lagos and returned to Daura after which he fell sick and was later confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Katsina State Government had put the family of the deceased and other contacts in isolation following the death of the Kogi born medical doctor.

The State Government had also requested covid-19 test on the immediate family members of the late medical doctor.

The results of the tests which came in on Friday indicated hat the wife and two children of the late medical doctor also tested positive to the pandemic.