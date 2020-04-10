Arsenal to provide free meals to aid coronavirus fight

Arsenal to provide free meals to aid coronavirus fight

Friday, April 10, 2020 6:07 pm


arsenal community shield

Arsenal will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community as part of a response plan to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The north London club also pledged to donate 100,000 pounds (124,000 dollars) to local organisations and a further 50,000 pounds to a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington.

“This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers,” the club said in a statement.

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers announced support packages on Thursday to help the National Health Service (NHS) in the fight against the virus, which has killed more than 8,000 people in the country.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    COVID19: 6 Barcelona directors quit, worsening club’s chaos
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Lagos discharges 7 patients who recovered, 46 in all
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Mrs Obaseki assures of unbiased distribution of relief materials
    4 hours ago

    Facts on Idris Deby of Chad, Man the West Now Sees As Strongman of the Region
    4 hours ago

    WHO advises Africa to use Ebola response in tackling COVID-19
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: 50 Sailors test positive on French aircraft carrier
    5 hours ago

    The World will not be destroyed by fire or virus
    5 hours ago

    Detractors Should Allow NDDC Interim Management Committee to Work