Covid-19: Francis Agbo, Reps member, gives palliatives to his constituents

In the build up to his election in 2019, Hon Francis Agbo, member, House of Representatives (Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency), promised to laugh whenever his people laugh and vice versa.

In line with this, he identified with Enone in this difficult period of hunger, induced by Covid 19.

Last week, Agbo distributed alcohol- based hand sanitizers, soap, detergents and medical kits to Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

In his words: “Having effectively sensitized the long suffering people of my Constituency on the dangers of Covid 19 and how to stay safe, I have commenced the distribution of food stuffs to the three LGAs that make up Enone, beginning from Ado. Okpokwu and Ogbadibo LGAs will follow.”

