Covid-19: Lagos discharges 7 patients who recovered, 46 in all

Friday, April 10, 2020 5:18 pm


 

File: Governor Sanwo-Olu, centre, his Deputy, Dr Hamzat, left and the Health Commissioner, Professor Abayomi, right, giving the daily updates

Today, Friday, 10 April, Lagos State Government discharged seven patients who recovered from coronavirus. This was revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page:

As he put it:

“Dear Lagosians, 

I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19”

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.”

“So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.” He added.

