Covid-19: Lagos discharges 7 patients who recovered, 46 in all

Today, Friday, 10 April, Lagos State Government discharged seven patients who recovered from coronavirus. This was revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page:

As he put it:

“Dear Lagosians,

I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19”

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.”

“So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.” He added.