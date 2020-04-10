Covid-19: Mrs Obaseki assures of unbiased distribution of relief materials

By Jethro Ibileke

Wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has assured that food items meant to be distributed to the less privileged in the state will be done without bias.

Mrs. Obaseki gave the assurance on Monday in Benin, the state capital, while presenting 1000 bags of 10kg rice to the State Technical Sub-Committee on COVID-19, donated by wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

She said the food items will get to all deserving members of the public, irrespective of party affiliations, even as she urged them to patiently wait for the commencement of the distribution of the relief package.

Other items presented to the committee include 10,800 bars of medicated soap,d donated by Felix Kings Foundation for distribution to health workers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Edo First Lady explained that the Governor and his team will soon commence distribution of palliatives.

“I have received these items from the First Lady of Nigeria and informed the Governor who advised that it should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee for distribution to vulnerable persons and groups in the state.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee on COVID-19, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who received the items, commended Mrs. Aisha Buhari for the donation.

Shaibu who described Mrs. Buhari as a caring person, assured that the items will get to vulnerable persons and groups in the state, adding that the gesture is commendable as the items would go a long way in assisting the people.