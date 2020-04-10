Ease on lockdown: NMA slams Governors, urges Police to stop religious gatherings

Ease on lockdown: NMA slams Governors, urges Police to stop religious gatherings

Friday, April 10, 2020 11:06 pm


NMA President, Faduyile

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has expressed dismay over the relaxation of measures put in place to reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in some states of the Federation.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NMA President and Secretary General, Dr Francis Faduyile, and Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote, respectively, on Friday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that some state governors had since ordered the relaxation of the lockdown orders and authorised observance of Jumat prayers and Easter Sunday services.

The NMA expressed  shock over the comments attributed to the Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade, that social distancing was not needed while wearing a face mask.

The group called on the state governments concerned to rescind their decision in the interest of safety of lives.

It also appealed to the Nigerian Police force and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings did not take place.

“The attention of the NMA has been drawn to some isolated statements negating the established measure of preventing Covid-19 – social distancing.

“Of particular concern are the moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches starting from Friday to Sunday in Rivers state and the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by Katsina and Kogi State Governments.

“We are aware that similar orders have also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

“While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of Covid-19.

“As such, relaxing any guideline that promotes mass gatherings in any part of the country at this time can only heighten and not flatten the curve of transmission dynamics,” the statement read in part.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    COVID-19: WHO lists strategies for easing restrictions
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus jump to over 300
    1 hour ago

    Farewell, Othello’s Countryman (Eldred Durosimi Jones, 1925-2020)
    2 hours ago

    Aisha Buhari sends Easter message to Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Idris Deby’s combat in Chad’s interest
    2 hours ago

    Ilorin streets deserted as total lockdown takes effect in Kwara
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 46 patients recover in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu
    2 hours ago

    Ekiti lawmakers offer April salaries to fight coronavirus