Ekiti lawmakers offer April salaries to fight coronavirus

Friday, April 10, 2020 9:34 pm


As part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti, members of the State House of Assembly have pledged their April salaries to support the state government.

The  gesture by the lawmakers  was in addition to their individual palliative initiatives in   their constituencies.

The  Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayokunle  said the lawmakers were also ready to give their support in other areas such as necessary  legislation to fight the virus.

The committee chairman commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi and his team for the various stimulus packages which had been implemented to ease the effects of the stay -at- home directive.

She, however, appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the lockdown order by  government as well as keep to the social distancing directive and regular hand washing   measures offered by medical experts to stay free of the pandemic.

“As lawmakers and representatives of our constituents , we assure the people of our support at all times,” she said.

