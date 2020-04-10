Lagos launches COVID-19 website

Lagos launches COVID-19 website

Friday, April 10, 2020 12:00 am


File: Governor Sanwo-Olu, centre, his Deputy, Dr Hamzat, left and the Health Commissioner, Professor Abayomi, right, giving the daily updates

The Lagos State Government has launched a COVID-19 website to enlighten residents with up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic in the state and the entire Nigeria.

Mr Olatunbosun Alake, the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Innovation and Technology, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He identified the website as https://covid19.lagosstate.gov.ng

Alake said that the website would provide instant access to vital information on COVID-19 as part of efforts of the government to contain the spread of the virus.

He added that the website: https://covid19.lagosstate.gov.ng was an avenue to curtail the spread of fake news and provide members of the public with facts and figures provided by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on COVID-19.

”The website has detailed information with a breakdown of the local governments where patients admitted at our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, reside,” Alake said.

The special adviser said that details available on the website included the latest information on coronavirus, total number of cases, recoveries and fatalities in Lagos and entire Nigeria.

According to him, it also has details on symptoms, safety tips and statistical breakdown of cases in the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State.

He urged the residents to remain calm and be supportive of the state government’s efforts against COVID-19 by complying with the stay-at-home directive.

Alake said that the government would continually devise Information Technology strategies to relay information about COVID-19 to the public.

