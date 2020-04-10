Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus jump to over 300

Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus jump to over 300

Friday, April 10, 2020 10:39 pm


Nigeria on Friday announced confirmation of 17 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total of the confirmed number of the virus in the country to 305.
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in a post on its social media pages on Friday evening said eight of the new cases are in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in Federal Capital Territory, and one each in Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo.
“Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as follows: 8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths,” NCDC said.
On the distribution of the cases across the states, NCDC said: Lagos- 163 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 12 Oyo- 11 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 7 Kaduna- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Kwara- 2 Delta- 2 Benue- 1 Ondo- 2 Katsina-4 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1
NCDC also said three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state because the patients live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.
“Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases.”
