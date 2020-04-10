No decision yet on 2 months’ free electricity supply – FG

The Federal Government on Friday announced that contrary to some reports in the media, it has not taken any decision yet on supply of electricity to Nigerians free of charge for two months as parts of the palliatives to ease the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some reports had indicated that the Federal Government and the Electricity distribution companies had agreed to supply electricity free to Nigerians for two months, following a suggestion by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker had suggested the electricity freebie as part of initiatives to cushion the pains of Coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED had after a meeting with the Speaker, the Minister of Power, Mamman Sale, and management of National Electricity Regulation Commission, NERC indicated that they agreed with the suggestion.

But ANED further clarified on Thursday that the Federal Government and the National Assembly will have to pay for the two months’ electricity supply.

In the same vein the Federal Ministry of Power said on its Facebook page on Friday that the Federal Government has not taken any decision on supply of free electricity to Nigerians for two months.

The Ministry said, “Please Note: NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months.

“If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.

“Be rest assured that the Federal Government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians during and after the Covid-19 Pandemic.”