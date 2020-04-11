Boko Haram: Buratai relocates to North East

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has relocated to the North East to oversee and direct the overall operation in the theatre and other army operations across the country.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said that Buratai disclosed this while addressing the troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno on Thursday.

According to him, the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since April 4.

“During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on April 8 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.

“COAS was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity.

“Members of the public are requested to note that there is no any form of insecurity that can not be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP’s terrorism will also end in the nearest future,” he said. (NAN