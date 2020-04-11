Covid-19: Lagos discharges boy, 11, other 3 patients

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday announced the recovery and discharge of another four COVID-19 patients, including 11 years old boy, having tested negative twice to the virus.Sanwo-Olu, through his verified Twitter handle, said that the patients all males, including an 11 year-old-boy were discharged from the State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society, bringing to 50 the discharged patients in Lagos.

According to him, three of the patients were from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

He said that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

The governor appealed to residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” Sanwo-Olu, the State COVID-19 Incident Commander, said in the tweet.

The governor added that the state would take care of its health workers, appreciating them for always being ready, hardworking and passionate in the fight against COVID-19 and other medical conditions.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, even during #Easter that allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you,” he said.

The governor said that the state’s plan for healthcare would touch every level from infrastructure to welfare and capacity development.

Sanwo-Olu said that working with the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, he would continue to improve and reach new levels in the healthcare delivery.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes and I can’t thank you enough.

“We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from #COVID19; so, we are more resilient in the future,” he said.