COVID-19: Ondo Govt. cancels Easter services due to second case

The Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted to Churches in the state to celebrate the Easter season with a Sunday service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Government had granted the concession on April 7, in a statement after a meeting with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),unfortunately a positive case of Covid-19 was reported on Friday, April 10th.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure, said the state government noted with deep concern, the second case.

According to him, this development has once again reinforced the need to deepen the collective efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the state Covid-19 response team reported that the second infected person case had travelled from Lagos to Ondo, which gave the government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the State to celebrate the Easter Sunday Service.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“All measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force.

“In particular, government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State,” he said.