COVID-19: Sports Minister gives lifeline to Oyo indigenes

COVID-19: Sports Minister gives lifeline to Oyo indigenes

Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:13 am


Sunday Dare

The Covid -19 palliatives.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare  has offered lifeline to some  residents of Oyo state with the distribution of relief packs of  over 5,000  given out in  some local government areas.  Items  distributed include semovita, Indomie noddles and vitamin C drink packs.
Under the Support Oyo Campaign, SOC initiative conceived by the Minister, the distribution  will be  sustained during the lockdown period. Earlier, similar distribution had taken place in Ogbomoso, ibadan and Awe where sanitizers, semovita and salt were given to the aged , widows and the  vulnerable.
This effort  is to lend support  to Oyo state  government’s  stay at home directive to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Dare directed that  the distribution of the relief packs of   5000  be  done  on  non partisan basis across the spectrum of the state.
Agents went from  house to house to distribute the relief packs in different LGAs across  the state.
Some  beneficiaries of the largesse expressed  gratitude over the Minister’s  kind gesture,  even as they urged  other well meaning people in  the society  to emulate him.
See more photos:

The Covid -19 palliatives.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Allegation of $300m Abacha loot against Magu baseless – EFCC
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: WHO lists strategies for easing restrictions
    3 hours ago

    Ease on lockdown: NMA slams Governors, urges Police to stop religious gatherings
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus jump to over 300
    4 hours ago

    Farewell, Othello’s Countryman (Eldred Durosimi Jones, 1925-2020)
    5 hours ago

    Aisha Buhari sends Easter message to Nigerians
    5 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Idris Deby’s combat in Chad’s interest
    5 hours ago

    Ilorin streets deserted as total lockdown takes effect in Kwara