COVID-19: Sports Minister gives lifeline to Oyo indigenes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has offered lifeline to some residents of Oyo state with the distribution of relief packs of over 5,000 given out in some local government areas. Items distributed include semovita, Indomie noddles and vitamin C drink packs.

Under the Support Oyo Campaign, SOC initiative conceived by the Minister, the distribution will be sustained during the lockdown period. Earlier, similar distribution had taken place in Ogbomoso, ibadan and Awe where sanitizers, semovita and salt were given to the aged , widows and the vulnerable.

This effort is to lend support to Oyo state government’s stay at home directive to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Dare directed that the distribution of the relief packs of 5000 be done on non partisan basis across the spectrum of the state.

Agents went from house to house to distribute the relief packs in different LGAs across the state.

Some beneficiaries of the largesse expressed gratitude over the Minister’s kind gesture, even as they urged other well meaning people in the society to emulate him.