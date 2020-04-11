Just in: Another coronavirus patient dies in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.

Professor Akin Abayomi who made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning. said the patient died in a private hospital from complications arising from COVID-19.

With the announcement, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Lagos have jumped to four and total of eight across the country.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” Prof. Abayomi tweeted.