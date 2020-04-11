Nigeria records 13 new cases of coronavirus

The number of cases of coronavirus in the country increased by 13 on Saturday as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

In a posting on its social media handle, the NCDC said 11 of the new cases are in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano States.

The new cases bring the total number of the virus in Nigeria to 318 a s at 9:30pm, 11th April. Also, 70 of the cases have been discharged, while 10 deaths have been recorded.

Also, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 19 out of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.