Nigeria records 13 new cases of coronavirus

Saturday, April 11, 2020 10:28 pm


Coronavirus

The number of cases of coronavirus in the country increased by 13 on Saturday as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
In a posting on its social media handle, the NCDC said 11 of the new cases are in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano States.
The new cases bring the total number of the virus in Nigeria to 318 as at 9:30pm, 11th April. Also, 70 of the cases have been discharged, while 10 deaths have been recorded.
Also, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 19 out of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
For distribution of the cases across the states, see:  Lagos- 174 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 12 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 7 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-4 Delta- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Kwara- 2 Ondo- 2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1 Kano-1
Meanwhile, NCDC has also announced the activation of two new laboratories for the testing of coronavirus. The new laboratories are Influenza Laboratory at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano and at Veterinary Institute, Jos, Plateau State.
This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 11.
