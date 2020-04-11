Osun Govt to discharge 10 COVID-19 patients

Osun Govt to discharge 10 COVID-19 patients

Saturday, April 11, 2020 8:30 pm


Governor Oyetola

Osun State Government is set to release 10 out of the 17 COVID-19 patients at its isolation facility located in Ejigbo area of the state.

This was announced by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, according to a quote shared by Ismail Omipidan, his Chief Press Secretary, CPS on his Facebook page.

According to him, the 10 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 two times and will be released soon, according to the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The quote reads: “I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients at our Ejigbo facility have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control protocol, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.” – Governor Adegboyega Oyetola”

