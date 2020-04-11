Police recover calabash filled with human blood in Zamfara

Zamfara Police Command, says the calabash-filled blood it obtained from a suspected cultists’ house in Gusau, has been established as that of a human.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Zamfara police command last week, raided the alleged cultist’s house situated in Dallatu quarters near Gusau new motor park following a tip off on alleged crimes being perpetrated in the house.

The police during the raid, recovered some fetish materials including a calabash filled with blood and a list containing names of senior politicians in the state.

Shehu said the blood sample was taken to a medical laboratory where it was confirmed to be human blood and categorised as ‘O’ positive.

He said investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

The PPRO also said that so far, some suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and that the command would make its findings public at the end of the investigations.